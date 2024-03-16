Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man shot dead in DSP office

Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   A man was killed by his rivals at the of­fice of DSP Shahpur Sadr, here on Friday. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazahr Shah said that Muhammad Nawaz and Rab Nawaz, residents of Shahpur Sadr, had an old enmity with their rivals. On the day of the incident, their rivals opened fire at them when they were present in the DSP office for a case hearing. Mu­hammad Nawaz died on the spot, while Rab Nawaz sustained injuries. Res­cue-1122 teams shifted the body and injured to hospital for necessary le­gal formalities. Police con­cerned were investigating the matter.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024