Man shot dead in DSP office

SARGODHA - A man was killed by his rivals at the of­fice of DSP Shahpur Sadr, here on Friday. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Mazahr Shah said that Muhammad Nawaz and Rab Nawaz, residents of Shahpur Sadr, had an old enmity with their rivals. On the day of the incident, their rivals opened fire at them when they were present in the DSP office for a case hearing. Mu­hammad Nawaz died on the spot, while Rab Nawaz sustained injuries. Res­cue-1122 teams shifted the body and injured to hospital for necessary le­gal formalities. Police con­cerned were investigating the matter.