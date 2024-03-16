Mashreq reinforces presence in Pakistan through key leadership appointments

KARACHI - Mashreq Pakistan, a part of Mashreq which is the leading fi­nancial institution in the MENA region, has announced key lead­ership appointments within its executive team. Atif Saeed Dar will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer, Khurram Abid has been designated as Chief In­formation Officer, and Shahzad Khokhar will fulfill the role of Head of Islamic Banking. Com­menting on these pivotal appoint­ments, Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO, Mashreq Pakistan, said: “Mashreq’s presence as an international digital leader and innovation-led bank in Pakistan is steadily gaining momentum. I am delighted to extend a warm wel­come Atif, Khurram, and Shahzad as they join Mashreq Pakistan. They have joinedus at an oppor­tune timeand will play a pivotal role in driving the expansion of Mashreq in the country. The ex­tensive and diverse expertise they bring in the operationally critical areas offinance, transfor­mative technologies and infra­structure, and Shariah finance, is unmatched in the market.”

ATIF SAEED DAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, MASHREQ PAKISTAN

In this criticalrole, Atif will be re­sponsible for setting up a new finance function, supporting Mashreq’s growth as a digital chal­lenger bank in Pakistan. He will be responsible for delivering the Bank’s financial strategy and cor­porate objectives in the country. Atif has built a formidable career as a financial professional with over 20 years of experience work­ing in large local and multinational Banks and accounting firms, spe­cialising in finance, auditing, and various regulatory and compliance matters across multiple jurisdic­tions. Before joining Mashreq, he served as Head of Finance – Inter­national at Habib Bank, overseeing the organisation’sFinance function across its international footprint. He also served at Barclays Bank in Pakistan for over seven years and his last assignment was as its Head of Finance. Atif is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Ac­countants in Pakistan and is certi­fied as an Associate Chartered Ac­countant from ACCA in the UK.

KHURRAM ABID, CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MASHREQ PAKISTAN

Khurram will be responsible for technology, innovation, and op­erations as part of Mashreq Paki­stan’s digital transformation and modernisation journey. Khurram is a seasoned banking technolo­gist with 20+ years of banking experience. Before Mashreq, he served at Standard Chartered, fulfilling a series of critical roles, including Head of IT ops, trans­formation and project specialist. While at Standard Chartered, between 2014-2021 he led the technology department as its CIO. Khurram has a master’s de­gree in computer systems from Bahria University, Karachi.

SHAHZAD KHOKHAR, HEAD OF ISLAMIC BANKING, MASHREQ PAKISTAN:

As the Head of Islamic Bank­ing Pakistan, Shahzad will be responsible for establishing the Mashreq Islamic Banking De­partment and growing the Islam­ic Banking business in Pakistan through a full suite of digital Sha­riah-compliant products cater­ing to client segment needs.

Shahzad is an experienced leader with over 18 years of ex­perience andjoins Mashreq from Standard Chartered, with a proven track record of managing large cli­ent businesses with core expertise in Islamic Banking. He has held several positions including Head Islamic Retail Banking, Head Pri­ority & Premium Banking and Head Client Experience & Proximi­ty Banking.Shahzad holds a Retail­ing and Consumer Sciences degree from the University of Arizona, USA. Mashreq Pakistan is actively progressing towards acquiring a restricted license from the State Bank of Pakistan to initiate pilot digital retail banking operations, marking an important step in its journey to becoming a licensed banking entity. The In-Principal-Approval (IPA) received last year is a significant step towards its commitment to bring innovative digital banking solutions in line with the country’s vision for a digi­tally empowered economy.