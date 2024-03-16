Mashreq reinforces presence in Pakistan through key leadership appointments

KARACHI - Mashreq Pakistan, a part of Mashreq which is the leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced key leadership appointments within its executive team. Atif Saeed Dar will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer, Khurram Abid has been designated as Chief Information Officer, and Shahzad Khokhar will fulfill the role of Head of Islamic Banking. Commenting on these pivotal appointments, Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO, Mashreq Pakistan, said: “Mashreq’s presence as an international digital leader and innovation-led bank in Pakistan is steadily gaining momentum. I am delighted to extend a warm welcome Atif, Khurram, and Shahzad as they join Mashreq Pakistan. They have joinedus at an opportune timeand will play a pivotal role in driving the expansion of Mashreq in the country. The extensive and diverse expertise they bring in the operationally critical areas offinance, transformative technologies and infrastructure, and Shariah finance, is unmatched in the market.”
ATIF SAEED DAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, MASHREQ PAKISTAN
In this criticalrole, Atif will be responsible for setting up a new finance function, supporting Mashreq’s growth as a digital challenger bank in Pakistan. He will be responsible for delivering the Bank’s financial strategy and corporate objectives in the country. Atif has built a formidable career as a financial professional with over 20 years of experience working in large local and multinational Banks and accounting firms, specialising in finance, auditing, and various regulatory and compliance matters across multiple jurisdictions. Before joining Mashreq, he served as Head of Finance – International at Habib Bank, overseeing the organisation’sFinance function across its international footprint. He also served at Barclays Bank in Pakistan for over seven years and his last assignment was as its Head of Finance. Atif is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Pakistan and is certified as an Associate Chartered Accountant from ACCA in the UK.
KHURRAM ABID, CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MASHREQ PAKISTAN
Khurram will be responsible for technology, innovation, and operations as part of Mashreq Pakistan’s digital transformation and modernisation journey. Khurram is a seasoned banking technologist with 20+ years of banking experience. Before Mashreq, he served at Standard Chartered, fulfilling a series of critical roles, including Head of IT ops, transformation and project specialist. While at Standard Chartered, between 2014-2021 he led the technology department as its CIO. Khurram has a master’s degree in computer systems from Bahria University, Karachi.
SHAHZAD KHOKHAR, HEAD OF ISLAMIC BANKING, MASHREQ PAKISTAN:
As the Head of Islamic Banking Pakistan, Shahzad will be responsible for establishing the Mashreq Islamic Banking Department and growing the Islamic Banking business in Pakistan through a full suite of digital Shariah-compliant products catering to client segment needs.
Shahzad is an experienced leader with over 18 years of experience andjoins Mashreq from Standard Chartered, with a proven track record of managing large client businesses with core expertise in Islamic Banking. He has held several positions including Head Islamic Retail Banking, Head Priority & Premium Banking and Head Client Experience & Proximity Banking.Shahzad holds a Retailing and Consumer Sciences degree from the University of Arizona, USA. Mashreq Pakistan is actively progressing towards acquiring a restricted license from the State Bank of Pakistan to initiate pilot digital retail banking operations, marking an important step in its journey to becoming a licensed banking entity. The In-Principal-Approval (IPA) received last year is a significant step towards its commitment to bring innovative digital banking solutions in line with the country’s vision for a digitally empowered economy.