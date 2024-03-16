MD WASA directs recovery department to launch crackdown against defaulters

RAWALPINDI - The Water and Sanitation Agen­cy (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Muhammad Salim Ashraf has ordered a crackdown against all defaulters and those using il­legal water connections in the city. He expressed these views while surprise checking of WASA teams in the field busy in recov­ery of dues here on Friday.

On the occasion, the recovery teams had recovered Rs 250000 from two defaulters. The MD di­rected the authorities to discon­nect the water connection of consumers not paying the bills. Deputy Director Revenue has been directed by the MD to dis­connect connections of all de­faulters. He said that FIRs should be registered against those us­ing illegal water connections and showing resistance to WASA in­spection teams. The MD also sought a report of employees of WASA Revenue Wing showing poor performance.

He directed legal action against those involved in finan­cial irregularities. MD WASA Mu­hammad Salim Ashraf said that consumers paying bills on reg­ular basis should be provided maximum facility at their door­step. MD WASA Muhammad Sal­im Ashra was flanked by Depu­ty Managing Director Admin and Finance Amir Ashfaq Qureshi,Di­rector Finance and Revenue Ta­hir Bashir Mirza and revenue de­partment officers.