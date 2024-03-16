Merit-based distribution of Sports Endowment Fund ordered

LAHORE - Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial has directed the officers concerned to ensure merit-based implementation of Sports Endowment Fund to provide maximum relief to deserving athletes of the province. He issued this direction while presiding over an important meeting regarding the release of Sports Endowment Fund at Punjab Stadium on Friday. In this regard, several important decisions were made in the meeting. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, Additional Secretary Sports Farhan Farooq, GM Pension Fund Punjab, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed, legal adviser Ikram Saleem Bari and officers of the Finance Department also attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Secretary Youth Affairs issued directions to distribute the amount of Sports Endowment Fund among the players as early as possible. “Welfare of athletes and development of sports is the prime objective of this great initiative,” he added. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, on this occasion, said that complete working and preparations have been made for the proper distribution of Sports Endowment Fund. “A meeting with all divisional sports officers of the province has also been called up in this regard.” He said that all deserving players of the province will be financially supported from the Sports Endowment Fund and this fund will play an important role in the true welfare of the players’ community across the province.