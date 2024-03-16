Merit-based distribution of Sports Endowment Fund ordered

LAHORE - Secretary Sports Punjab Mu­zaffar Khan Sial has directed the officers concerned to en­sure merit-based implemen­tation of Sports Endowment Fund to provide maximum relief to deserving athletes of the province. He issued this direction while presid­ing over an important meet­ing regarding the release of Sports Endowment Fund at Punjab Stadium on Friday. In this regard, several impor­tant decisions were made in the meeting. DG Sports Pun­jab Pervez Iqbal, Additional Secretary Sports Farhan Farooq, GM Pension Fund Punjab, Director Sports Yas­meen Akhtar, Deputy Direc­tor Zahoor Ahmed, legal adviser Ikram Saleem Bari and officers of the Finance Department also attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, Secretary Youth Af­fairs issued directions to dis­tribute the amount of Sports Endowment Fund among the players as early as possi­ble. “Welfare of athletes and development of sports is the prime objective of this great initiative,” he added. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal, on this occasion, said that complete working and prep­arations have been made for the proper distribution of Sports Endowment Fund. “A meeting with all divisional sports officers of the prov­ince has also been called up in this regard.” He said that all deserving players of the province will be financially supported from the Sports Endowment Fund and this fund will play an important role in the true welfare of the players’ community across the province.