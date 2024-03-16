Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister orders inquiry into medicines theft at PIC

STAFF REPORT
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Minister for Special­ised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has responded swift­ly to an incident of medicines theft at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). Express­ing concern, he instructed Health Secretary Punjab Ali Jan Khan to lead a thorough investigation into the matter. In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister empha­sised the importance of hold­ing accountable those respon­sible for the theft, urging the PIC authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry. “The incident of medicines theft from the PIC is deeply regret­table,” he stated, highlighting the seriousness with which the government views such breaches. The inquiry aims to identify lapses in security protocols and prevent future occurrences, ensuring the safety and integrity of medi­cal supplies across healthcare facilities in Punjab.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024