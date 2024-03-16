Minister orders inquiry into medicines theft at PIC

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Special­ised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has responded swift­ly to an incident of medicines theft at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). Express­ing concern, he instructed Health Secretary Punjab Ali Jan Khan to lead a thorough investigation into the matter. In a statement issued here on Friday, the minister empha­sised the importance of hold­ing accountable those respon­sible for the theft, urging the PIC authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry. “The incident of medicines theft from the PIC is deeply regret­table,” he stated, highlighting the seriousness with which the government views such breaches. The inquiry aims to identify lapses in security protocols and prevent future occurrences, ensuring the safety and integrity of medi­cal supplies across healthcare facilities in Punjab.