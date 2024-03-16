Minister orders probe into medicines theft

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medi­cal Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has re­sponded swiftly to an in­cident of medicines theft at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Expressing concern, he instructed Health Secre­tary Punjab Ali Jan Khan to lead a thorough inves­tigation into the matter.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the min­ister emphasised the importance of holding accountable those re­sponsible for the theft, urging the PIC authorities to conduct a comprehen­sive inquiry. “The incident of medicines theft from the PIC is deeply regretta­ble,” he stated, highlight­ing the seriousness with which the government views such breaches.