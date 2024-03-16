Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister orders probe into medicines theft

APP
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medi­cal Education Khawaja Salman Rafique has re­sponded swiftly to an in­cident of medicines theft at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). 

Expressing concern, he instructed Health Secre­tary Punjab Ali Jan Khan to lead a thorough inves­tigation into the matter. 

In a statement issued here on Friday, the min­ister emphasised the importance of holding accountable those re­sponsible for the theft, urging the PIC authorities to conduct a comprehen­sive inquiry. “The incident of medicines theft from the PIC is deeply regretta­ble,” he stated, highlight­ing the seriousness with which the government views such breaches.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710553122.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024