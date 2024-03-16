Minister visits Mines and Minerals office

KARACHI - Sindh Min­ister of Mines and Minerals and Education Sindh Syed Sardar Ali Shah visited the Mines and Minerals office in the Sindh Secretariat here Friday and presided over the introductory meet­ing held in relation to the performance of the depart­ment. Provincial Secretary Mines and Minerals Ta­hir Hussain Sangi, Direc­tor General Nisar Ahmad Sheikh, Chief Inspector Mines Syed Mohammad Wasim, and others were present on the occasion. In the meeting, a detailed review was held regard­ing mining and minerals in the province. The provin­cial minister said that the people of Sindh should get maximum benefit from the mineral resources found in the province and called for ensuring implementation of policy and law regarding mining. While giving a brief­ing to the minister, it was told that the department was established in 2001 un­der the implementation of National Mineral Policy. The department encompasses development of minerals, mining licenses and per­mits, supervision of mining activities and collection of royalties. An eight-member Mines Committee is respon­sible for monitoring the im­plementation of the law and policy regarding mines and minerals. Syed Sardar Shah said that there should be a profile study in relation to minerals.