Saturday, March 16, 2024
Monetary policy to be unveiled on 18th

March 16, 2024
KARACHI   -  The SBP will announce monetary policy on Monday, March 18, 2024. According to a statement issued here on Friday, the Mon­etary Policy Committee (MPC) of SBP will meet on March 18 to decide about the Mon­etary Policy. The MPC will review the over­all economic and financial situation, major indicators, data of different sectors, and major developments taken place since the announcement of the previous monetary policy. Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day. The MPC of the central bank, in its meeting held on January 29, 2024, decid­ed to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent while emphasizing on continued tight mon­etary policy stance and fiscal consolidation. The MPC had anticipated continuity of the agriculture sector led to moderate economic recovery in fiscal year 2023-24 while mo­mentum in the industrial sector was expect­ed to pick up from the second half of FY24.

