MPAs inaugurate Imam Bibi Maternity Home, Health Centre

SIALKOT - Members of Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram inau­gurated the Imam Bibi Maternity Home and Health Centre, here on Friday. The medical facility would remain open 24/7 and provide all facilities includ­ing medical check-up, ultrasound, laboratory tests, etc. Nutritional supplements and medicines would be available for pregnant women free, according to a handout, issued by the district information office here. The MPAs expressed satisfaction over the fa­cilities being made available for the patients. They directed Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Rehan Azhar to upgrade the Khawaja Safdar Dis­pensary, which had been given the status of a ma­ternity home and directed that such staff should be appointed who were ethical and dutiful. MPA Mu­hammad Manshaullah Butt said the facility of ma­ternity home in Rangpura Chowk in the centre of the city was the most important need of the hour and citizens should make full use of it. He said cash assistance is also being provided under the BISP programme to meet nutritional needs of the moth­er and child at the maternity home. Khawaja Tipu Sultan, Amin Mir, Tariq Mir Bol, Chaudhry Saiful­lah and Deputy District Health Officer Dr Waseem Mirza besides lady health workers and members of paramedical staff were also present.