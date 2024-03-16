NA resolution condemns Israeli war on Palestinians

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution categorically condemning Israeli war on Palestinians. The resolution moved by Shazia Marri denounced the continued Israeli aggression which has led to the loss of over thirty thousand lives of Palestinians since October last year.
The resolution called upon the federal government to play a more proactive role in pushing the international community to enforce a ceasefire in Gaza. The House also offered fateha for the Palestinians martyred in Gaza. Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the House two bills. These included: The Civil Courts Amendment Bill, 2024 and the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Amendment Bill, 2024. The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar also laid before the House seven ordinances.
These included: Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Amendment Ordinance 2023, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Amendment Ordinance, 2023, Pakistan Postal Services Management Board Amendment Ordinance, 2023, the National Highway Authority Amendment Ordinance 2023, the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 2023, the Privatization Commission Amendment Ordinance, 2023 and the Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Ordinance, 2023.
The House also passed a resolution moved by the Law Minister extending the period of the ordinances for a further period of one hundred and twenty days. At the outset, five newly elected members on women reserved seats took oath of office. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath. The session has now been prorogued. Also, the National Assembly on Friday witnessed uproar created by the opposition benches when the government passed a resolution seeking extension in seven ordinances. The opposition members from Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chanted anti-government slogans and registered strong protest. The opposition asked the chair as why the government presenting ordinances during the session of the national assembly. Ignoring opposition protest, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled seven ordinances and two bills in the House.
Nominated leader of opposition Omar Ayub, on the point of order, strongly rejected the ordinances presented during the sitting of session of this 16th National Assembly. He proposed the chair to take pictures of those favouring the ordinances as those were “passed to sell Pakistan” “Can anyone tell, under oath, how many lawmakers in the House have read it,” he said, indicating members of government benches. Ayub was of the view that even Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members have no idea about this legislation. The chair also conducted counting of votes on the extension of ordinances. As a result, 130 votes came in favour of the resolution and 63 opposed it. Minister for law, on the point of order, responded that pictures should be taken of those who were committing treason against Pakistan and writing letters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also suggested the opposition to stand for the country, not behind a “prisoner”. These remarks further created hullabaloo in the house by the SIC members.