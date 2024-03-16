NA resolution condemns Israeli war on Palestinians

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution categorically condemning Israeli war on Pal­estinians. The resolution moved by Shazia Marri denounced the continued Israeli aggression which has led to the loss of over thirty thousand lives of Palestin­ians since October last year.

The resolution called upon the federal government to play a more proactive role in pushing the international community to enforce a ceasefire in Gaza. The House also offered fateha for the Palestinians martyred in Gaza. Meanwhile, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the House two bills. These included: The Civil Courts Amendment Bill, 2024 and the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Amendment Bill, 2024. The chair referred the bills to the standing committees concerned.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar also laid be­fore the House seven ordinances.

These included: Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Amendment Ordinance 2023, Pakistan National Shipping Cor­poration Amendment Ordinance, 2023, Pakistan Postal Services Management Board Amendment Ordinance, 2023, the National Highway Authority Amendment Ordinance 2023, the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance, 2023, the Privatization Com­mission Amendment Ordinance, 2023 and the Establishment of Telecommunication Ap­pellate Tribunal Ordi­nance, 2023.

The House also passed a resolution moved by the Law Minister extend­ing the period of the ordi­nances for a further period of one hundred and twen­ty days. At the outset, five newly elected members on women reserved seats took oath of office. Speak­er Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ad­ministered the oath. The session has now been pro­rogued. Also, the Nation­al Assembly on Friday wit­nessed uproar created by the opposition bench­es when the government passed a resolution seek­ing extension in seven or­dinances. The opposition members from Sunni Itte­had Council (SIC) chanted anti-government slogans and registered strong pro­test. The opposition asked the chair as why the gov­ernment presenting ordi­nances during the session of the national assembly. Ignoring opposition pro­test, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled seven ordinances and two bills in the House.

Nominated leader of op­position Omar Ayub, on the point of order, strongly re­jected the ordinances pre­sented during the sitting of session of this 16th Na­tional Assembly. He pro­posed the chair to take pic­tures of those favouring the ordinances as those were “passed to sell Paki­stan” “Can anyone tell, un­der oath, how many law­makers in the House have read it,” he said, indicating members of government benches. Ayub was of the view that even Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) members have no idea about this legis­lation. The chair also con­ducted counting of votes on the extension of ordi­nances. As a result, 130 votes came in favour of the resolution and 63 opposed it. Minister for law, on the point of order, responded that pictures should be tak­en of those who were com­mitting treason against Pakistan and writing let­ters to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also suggested the opposi­tion to stand for the coun­try, not behind a “prison­er”. These remarks further created hullabaloo in the house by the SIC members.