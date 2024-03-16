Nuclear-armed Pakistan’s silence on Gaza war damaging country’s image: Mian Mateen

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen on Friday urged the political leaders and top government officials to raise their voice on the issue of genocide of Pal­estinians on all international forums by using world media.

In a press statement, he said that Pakistani leaders should join hands with Iran, Turkiye and Egypt besides holding special meetings with the ambassadors USA UK, Australia and Europe in order to stop the genocide of Gazans.

He said that the governments of the Western countries were supporting the Israelis ac­tions but at the same time their citizens were staging large protests at the Israeli invasion of Gaza. Unfortunately, he said, nu­clear-armed Pakistan is not play­ing its effective role in the Israeli-Hamas war. The silence on part of the Pakistani government is dam­aging country’s image.

Qatar and Iran have played posi­tive role in this regard, he said.

Mian Mateen further said that the new government must devise a comprehensive and clear cut strate­gy. The leading political leaders and senior government officials should step up diplomacy by conducting international visits to stop the war as early as possible.

They should also arrange food aid supply for hundreds of thousands of people living in famine-stalked Gaza. He also demanded that the orphan children and injured girls must be transported to Muslim countries for treatment and rehabilitation.