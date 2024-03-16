Pak Army will resolutely support govt: General Asim

General Syed Asim Munir affirms Army will continue to measure up to nation’s expectations n PM Shehbaz, ministers briefed on current security environment during GHQ visit n Civilian, military leadership to work together for a prosperous Pakistan: ISPR n PM launches nationwide spring plantation drive n US Ambassador calls on PM.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by key members of his cab­inet visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), PM was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Mu­nir and was presented guard of honour. Floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada was laid by the Prime Minister, to pay tribute to the martyrs.

During his visit, Prime Minister and cab­inet members engaged in discussions with military leadership on matters of national se­curity, regional stability and military prepared­ness. They were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counterterror­ism operations.

PM and cabinet mem­bers appreciated the pro­fessionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and commended the dedi­cation of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.

The PM assured that the government shall provide all the resourc­es required for ensuring operational readiness of the Armed Forces. He said that Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the Armed Forc­es in ensuring peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be over-emphasised.

COAS thanked the PM for the visit and reposing confidence in the Army. COAS affirmed that Paki­stan Army will continue to measure up to the nation’s expectations and will resolutely sup­port the government in addressing the security challenges facing Paki­stan. The visit concluded with civilian and military leadership reiterating their commitment to upholding national in­terests and working to­gether for a prosperous and secure Pakistan.

‘MACRO-ECONOMIC REFORMS’

Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif Friday said that his government is focusing on macro-eco­nomic reforms to sta­bilise the economy and attract foreign invest­ment. He said this while talking to United States Ambassador Donald Blome, who called him in Islamabad.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the present state of bilateral relations. He emphasised the need to maintain the positive momentum by regular convening of existing dialogue mechanisms, focused on trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture and climate change.

In this regard, he also high­lighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council that has been established to fast-track foreign investments in pri­ority sectors in Pakistan.

A number of issues of bilater­al and regional significance were also discussed during the meet­ing. These include situation in Gaza and the Red Sea, develop­ments in Afghanistan, as well as the case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, which was raised forcefully by the prime minister.

While congratulating the Prime Minister on his re-elec­tion, Donald Blome said the United States considers Pakistan an important partner and hopes to work with the government to build stronger ties between the two countries.

‘NATIONWIDE SPRING PLANTATION DRIVE’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched the country­wide spring plantation drive by planting a sapling here.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment, he announced to double the number of saplings planted in 2024 compared to the previous year’s achievement of 240 million.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the urgency to ex­pand Pakistan’s forest cover, currently at a mere 5% of the total area, to mitigate climate risks.

Quoting the Global Climate Risk Index, he underscored Pa­kistan’s ranking as the 5th most vulnerable country to climate-related hazards, he stressed the necessity for imme­diate action.

“From 1999 to 2018, the coun­try had to face the loss of 10,000 precious lives besides billions of dollars of financial loss; there­fore it is crucial to create aware­ness about the climate change risks at all levels including edu­cational institutions,” the prime minister remarked.

He directed the authorities concerned to make all possi­ble efforts to spread this plan­tation drive to every corner to make Pakistan a green and pol­lution-free country.

He also asked all Pakistani cit­izens to help the government by fully participating in the plan­tation drive to save the country from climate change disasters and provide a healthy environ­ment.

On the occasion, the prime minister was also briefed about the area-wise plantation targets across the country.

He was informed that during the spring plantation 2024, a total of 54.38 saplings would be planted across the country out of which 14.1 million sap­lings would be planted in Pun­jab, 11.72 million in Sindh, 5.71 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 million in Balochistan, 11.85 million in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), and 8 million saplings would be planted in Gil­git Baltistan.

While during the Monsoon 2023 drive, a total of 49.02 sap­lings were planted across the country out of which 14.62 mil­lion saplings were planted in Punjab, 19 million in Sindh, 10.68 million in KP, 1.06 in Ba­lochistan, 3.3 million in AJ&K and 0.36 million saplings were planted in GB.

The major species to be plant­ed in the spring drive include Ti­mar, Kikar, Jand, Amaltas, Shish­am, Sukh Chain, Simal, Farash, Phulai, Chir, Kail, Deodar, Peepal, Neem, Drekh, Beri, Imli, Jaman, Chilgoza, Willow, Ailanthus, Si­rus, and Poplar.