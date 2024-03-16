Pak Army will resolutely support govt: General Asim

General Syed Asim Munir affirms Army will continue to measure up to nation’s expectations n PM Shehbaz, ministers briefed on current security environment during GHQ visit n Civilian, military leadership to work together for a prosperous Pakistan: ISPR n PM launches nationwide spring plantation drive n US Ambassador calls on PM.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by key members of his cabinet visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Friday.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), PM was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and was presented guard of honour. Floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada was laid by the Prime Minister, to pay tribute to the martyrs.
During his visit, Prime Minister and cabinet members engaged in discussions with military leadership on matters of national security, regional stability and military preparedness. They were briefed on the current security environment, threat spectrum, response to the security threats and ongoing counterterrorism operations.
PM and cabinet members appreciated the professionalism, operational readiness, and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism and commended the dedication of the Pakistan Army in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and ensuring peace and stability.
The PM assured that the government shall provide all the resources required for ensuring operational readiness of the Armed Forces. He said that Pakistan is destined to rise and the role of the Armed Forces in ensuring peaceful rise of Pakistan cannot be over-emphasised.
COAS thanked the PM for the visit and reposing confidence in the Army. COAS affirmed that Pakistan Army will continue to measure up to the nation’s expectations and will resolutely support the government in addressing the security challenges facing Pakistan. The visit concluded with civilian and military leadership reiterating their commitment to upholding national interests and working together for a prosperous and secure Pakistan.
‘MACRO-ECONOMIC REFORMS’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that his government is focusing on macro-economic reforms to stabilise the economy and attract foreign investment. He said this while talking to United States Ambassador Donald Blome, who called him in Islamabad.
The prime minister expressed satisfaction on the present state of bilateral relations. He emphasised the need to maintain the positive momentum by regular convening of existing dialogue mechanisms, focused on trade, investment, energy, health, defence, education, agriculture and climate change.
In this regard, he also highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council that has been established to fast-track foreign investments in priority sectors in Pakistan.
A number of issues of bilateral and regional significance were also discussed during the meeting. These include situation in Gaza and the Red Sea, developments in Afghanistan, as well as the case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, which was raised forcefully by the prime minister.
While congratulating the Prime Minister on his re-election, Donald Blome said the United States considers Pakistan an important partner and hopes to work with the government to build stronger ties between the two countries.
‘NATIONWIDE SPRING PLANTATION DRIVE’
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched the countrywide spring plantation drive by planting a sapling here.
Emphasizing the government’s commitment, he announced to double the number of saplings planted in 2024 compared to the previous year’s achievement of 240 million.
Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the urgency to expand Pakistan’s forest cover, currently at a mere 5% of the total area, to mitigate climate risks.
Quoting the Global Climate Risk Index, he underscored Pakistan’s ranking as the 5th most vulnerable country to climate-related hazards, he stressed the necessity for immediate action.
“From 1999 to 2018, the country had to face the loss of 10,000 precious lives besides billions of dollars of financial loss; therefore it is crucial to create awareness about the climate change risks at all levels including educational institutions,” the prime minister remarked.
He directed the authorities concerned to make all possible efforts to spread this plantation drive to every corner to make Pakistan a green and pollution-free country.
He also asked all Pakistani citizens to help the government by fully participating in the plantation drive to save the country from climate change disasters and provide a healthy environment.
On the occasion, the prime minister was also briefed about the area-wise plantation targets across the country.
He was informed that during the spring plantation 2024, a total of 54.38 saplings would be planted across the country out of which 14.1 million saplings would be planted in Punjab, 11.72 million in Sindh, 5.71 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3 million in Balochistan, 11.85 million in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), and 8 million saplings would be planted in Gilgit Baltistan.
While during the Monsoon 2023 drive, a total of 49.02 saplings were planted across the country out of which 14.62 million saplings were planted in Punjab, 19 million in Sindh, 10.68 million in KP, 1.06 in Balochistan, 3.3 million in AJ&K and 0.36 million saplings were planted in GB.
The major species to be planted in the spring drive include Timar, Kikar, Jand, Amaltas, Shisham, Sukh Chain, Simal, Farash, Phulai, Chir, Kail, Deodar, Peepal, Neem, Drekh, Beri, Imli, Jaman, Chilgoza, Willow, Ailanthus, Sirus, and Poplar.