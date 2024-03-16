Saturday, March 16, 2024
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to foster fraternal ties

Web Desk
7:33 PM | March 16, 2024
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan’s Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Saturday agreed to continue working together in building on fraternal bilateral relations.

“Expanding cooperation in connectivity, trade, security, counter terrorism and people to people contacts is a top priority for Pakistan,” the foreign minister posted on X, after he received a congratulatory call from Afghan minister. 

Earlier this week, former finance minister Ishaq Dar was named as the country's foreign minister, at a time when growing economic and security challenges will dominate the nation's foreign policy.

Dar, 73, a chartered accountant and a seasoned politician, comes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, which is leading the ruling coalition.

