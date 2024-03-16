Pakistan’s future linked with technical education: Shafay Hussain

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hus­sain visited the office of Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) and inspected various departments of the institution and reviewed their work­ing as well. PSDA Director General Waseema Umar gave a briefing about working of the institution and the fu­ture plan of action. While addressing the briefing session, the minister said the future of Pakistan was linked with promotion of quality technical edu­cation, adding that there was a huge demand for skilled manpower in the global market. So, the youth should be trained and educated in this regard. Plans should be made to send educat­ed workers to the foreign countries. The provincial minister said that 70pc of Pakistan’s population consisted of youth, who could be empowered to change destiny of the country. He said importance and usefulness of technical education should be made known to the people of Punjab and there was a need to create awareness in this regard. Chaudhry Shafay Hus­sain said that labs would be upgraded in technical education institutions. He said during the briefing that the PSDA had been registered in the private and government technical education insti­tutions. Additional Director General PSDA Haroon Naseer, Senior Econom­ic Advisor Javed Iqbal and related of­ficers participated in the meeting