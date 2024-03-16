Pakistan set to host tri-series after two decades

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chair­man Syed Mohsin Naqvi met the Chairman of Cricket South Africa (CSA) Mr. Lawson Naidoo and the Chairman of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Mr. Roger Twose.

The agenda of the meeting included the One-Day International Tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, to be held in February 2025 in Pakistan, just before the ICC Champions Trophy. The Tri-series was finalised and welcomed by the host and both the member boards.

The PCB Chairman also extended an invitation to Mr. Roger Twose and Mr. Lawson Naidoo to visit Pakistan. The Pakistan Cricket Board last hosted a tri-series in October 2004, where Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe were the other two teams in the event.

Sharing his views, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said: “The Tri-series be­tween Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand will be an exciting event and it is after a long time that Pakistan will host such a tournament. I would like to thank the heads of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) for agreeing to participate in the Tri-series.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board is also looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the top eight One-Day Interna­tional teams on its soil,” added the PCB Chairman.