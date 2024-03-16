People left at mercy of those publicly brandishing SMGs: Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Fri­day issued written order regarding hearing on a case pertaining to the li­cense of sub-machine guns and prohib­ited bores weapons. In response to the question raised by the top court, Mu­hammad Saeed, who was then the Dep­uty Inspector General of Police (‘DIG’) of the Mardan Region stated ‘That the doc­ument in question (permit) was not is­sued’ by him. It seems that the Province was only interested to save the former DIG but not interested to ascertain who had issued the said document/permit, it said. It said, “The population is left at the mercy of those publicly brandishing SMGs and other prohibited bore weap­ons and the police, the home depart­ments of the provinces and the Ministry of Interior appear uninterested in keep­ing the people safe. In the area of virtu­ally every market, marriage hall, school and even hospital there are SMGs on open display, including pickups with gun-toting men; the police look the other way and do not challenge when they are illegally double-parked. A great sense of insecurity must undoubtedly be felt by the majority of the law abid­ing citizens, who are also intimidated by such offensive behaviour. This law­less state of affairs cannot be allowed to continue. “We are informed that licenses for prohibited bore weapons are issued ‘for the purpose of protec­tion or sports’. With regard to whether any other document or permit allow­ing possessing and carrying prohibited bore weapons the Ministry of Interior skirts the query; it does not provide an answer”, it said. The order said, “Dur­ing the hearing we enquired how the police or the members of any other law enforcement agency would verify whether the license shown is genuine; we were shockingly told that there is no such mechanism in place. There­fore, even if the police wanted to verify whether a person is in legal possession of a non-prohibited bore weapon they would not be able to do so.”