PIC introduces minimally invasive heart surgery techniques

PESHAWAR   -   The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC-MTI) has unveiled a ground-break­ing minimally invasive technique for heart sur­gery using small inci­sions (cuts), catering to patients who have con­cerns about major cuts, pain and large wounds. 

This innovative ap­proach marks a signifi­cant advancement in the field of cardiac surgery and was successfully performed by the skilled cardiac surgery team, said spokesperson Riffat Anjum here on Friday.

The introduction of this minimally invasive tech­nique at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology represents a significant stride towards aligning with international treat­ment standards for heart diseases. Dr Muhammad Tariq, Assistant Profes­sor and Lead of the Car­diac Surgery team, high­lighted that this approach eliminates the need for a full breastbone incision, a common practice in tra­ditional heart surgeries.

He stated that patients undergoing this proce­dure can expect reduced pain and discomfort, and faster recovery times, enabling them to swiftly return to their daily rou­tines and small wound scars, cosmetically bet­ter as well. 

According to Dr Tariq, this treatment meth­od will be employed for a range of heart proce­dures, including bypass and valve surgeries, and surgeries addressing heart defects.

Dr Abdul Nasir, Assis­tant Professor and Head of the Cardiac Surgery Department at PCI, em­phasised the reduced risk of infection associ­ated with small incision surgery, underscoring its importance in enhancing patient outcomes. 

PIC has also implement­ed various cutting-edge and international stand­ard treatment methods for cardiac care, bene­fiting not only the local population of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa but also pa­tients from other prov­inces and neighbouring countries.

