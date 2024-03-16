Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM urges world to act against rising tide of Islamophobia

PM urges world to act against rising tide of Islamophobia
Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD   -  Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Friday urged the international com­munity to renew its re­solve to foster peaceful coexistence, inter-faith harmony, and mutual respect to combat Is­lamophobia.

In his message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, he called upon the inter­national community to unreservedly speak out and act against the ris­ing tide of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

The Prime Minister said on its part, Pakistan reaffirms its resolve to work closely with the international com­munity in promoting dialogue, harmony and mutual understanding across religions, faiths, cultures and civiliza­tions. This important day serves to raise global awareness about the unfounded phobia against Islam and its adherents as well as the need to present a unit­ed front to stamp out this contem­porary menace.

Pak Army will resolutely support govt: General Asim

The Prime Minister said the In­ternational Day comes at a time of alarming surge worldwide in Is­lamophobia, fuelled by discrimina­tory laws, populist politics, and xe­nophobic narratives.

He said from ban on public wearing of hijabs to willful des­ecration of the Holy Quran, and from vilification of revered reli­gious personalities to destruction of holy sites, this dangerous form of religious hatred is infringing upon the basic human rights, dig­nity and identity of over 1.5 bil­lion Muslims.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710553122.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024