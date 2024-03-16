PM urges world to act against rising tide of Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Friday urged the international com­munity to renew its re­solve to foster peaceful coexistence, inter-faith harmony, and mutual respect to combat Is­lamophobia.

In his message on the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, he called upon the inter­national community to unreservedly speak out and act against the ris­ing tide of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

The Prime Minister said on its part, Pakistan reaffirms its resolve to work closely with the international com­munity in promoting dialogue, harmony and mutual understanding across religions, faiths, cultures and civiliza­tions. This important day serves to raise global awareness about the unfounded phobia against Islam and its adherents as well as the need to present a unit­ed front to stamp out this contem­porary menace.

The Prime Minister said the In­ternational Day comes at a time of alarming surge worldwide in Is­lamophobia, fuelled by discrimina­tory laws, populist politics, and xe­nophobic narratives.

He said from ban on public wearing of hijabs to willful des­ecration of the Holy Quran, and from vilification of revered reli­gious personalities to destruction of holy sites, this dangerous form of religious hatred is infringing upon the basic human rights, dig­nity and identity of over 1.5 bil­lion Muslims.