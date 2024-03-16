Saturday, March 16, 2024
Police finalise foolproof security arrangements for Ramazan

APP
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -  The district police finalised fool­proof security arrangements for Ramazan, said a police spokes­man here on Friday.

He informed the district po­lice had devised a security plan to maintain law and order during the holy month of Ra­madan. Over 1700 policemen were deployed for the security purposes, he added. As per the plan, 6500 volunteers, Elite Force commandos were also de­ployed at the entrances and ex­its of mosques during Fajr and Taraweeh prayers. City Police Officer (CPO), Khalid Mehmood Hamdani warned that strict ac­tion would be taken against those showing negligence in performing their duties.

In this regard, special in­structions had been given to the SHOs of all the Police Sta­tions to ensure the worshipers to enter all main mosques after thorough body search, he add­ed. He said the patrolling and search operations had been intensified to maintain law and order. The City Police Officer ordered foolproof security to avert any untoward incident during the holy month, adding, personnel were also deployed for the security of Ramazan ba­zaars and iftar dinners.

People left at mercy of those publicly brandishing SMGs: Supreme Court

APP

