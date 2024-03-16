Post-Election Instability Needs Stability

Political and economic entities agree that in the current post-elec­tion scenario, Pakistan’s multiple crises and challenges would increase exponentially and the stakes for the new coalition gov­ernment would be enormously high. The most immediate task for the government is to negotiate a new bailout agreement with the IMF, which has started as the country has to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion to repay billions in debt due this year to avoid a default and to stabilise the economy.

Let’s see how we got to this stage.

In the recent election, Nawaz Sharif’s party PML-N gained a simple majority. In contrast, the leadership of PTI - party of jailed former PM Imran Khan - claims that the election results had been changed to divest the party of its two-thirds majority in the parliament: the independent winners linked to Khan. With the support of other parties, especially PPP, Shehbaz Sharif leader of the PML-N secured a comfortable win over the PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council backed by the PTI—also choosing PTI leader Omar Ayub as the opposition leader. The newly elected National Assembly met for the first time with lawmakers taking oaths amid protests on the floor of the house by supporters of the Sunni Ittehad Council and PTI. Sim­ilar practices continued in the provincial assemblies on various occa­sions. In his maiden speech in the National Assembly, premier Sharif listed the frail economy and precarious challenges and invited all the political entities to pull the country out of the crises.

Earlier, PML-N, PPP, and some other political parties also asked the PTI for cooperation to achieve political stability. But, PTI leaders re­fused any such collaboration, alleged rigging in the elections. Follow­ing the PTI blame game, the chief of JUI-F (party) Maulana Fazlur Rehman who had confirmed the contacts with the PTI announced on March 3, that this year that it will sit on opposition benches and organize a nationwide movement against the alleged vote rigging, accusing the establishment of it. However, PML-N and some other parties’ question that if elections were rigged or the establishment interfered against the PTI how did independent candidates, most loyal to Imran Khan, sweep the polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province by winning 91 out of 113 provincial seats, and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was elected as the chief minister.

Notably, military’s media wing ISPR said in a statement that the Corps Commanders’ Conference held on March 5, 2024, chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, clarified that army provided a se­curity environment for the conduct of the general election 2024 as per the given mandate, and had nothing to do with the electoral process—rejected unsubstantiated allegations of interference in the election—rather than focusing on real issues such as economic recovery, political stability—vested elements are creating political instability and uncer­tainty. The next day, in an informal conversation with media represen­tatives, the founder of the PTI, who was openly critical of the army in the past, took a U-turn and stated that the PTI was not against the army and emphasised that the criticism over election rigging was not the criticism of the army—Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and chief elec­tion commission were responsible for it. He stressed that without po­litical stability, the country could not function.

Besides, in a surprise development, Chief Minister of KP Ali Amin Gandapur on March 14, this year met Prime Minister Sharif and was satisfied with his first engagement with him, terming it as positive. Gandapur stated that during the meeting he stressed on the need to hold a political dialogue with PTI founder Imran Khan, which will lead to a political solution. Nevertheless, these indications show that PTI founder has changed his stance. However, on the one side, PTI workers continue to protest rallies against the rigging in elections, while on the other, PTI has also filed cases in the courts in this respect—also about forms 45 and 47. It shows their ambivalent approach. At this critical hour, Pakistan’s armed forces have been facing internal and external challenges of a grave nature to maintain the security of the country. In one way or the other, Indian fanatic rulers are also escalating tensions with Pakistan. In this context, the country is facing the challenge of hy­brid war. Some internal entities have been distorting the army’s im­age in such a way that the general masses should forget the sacrific­es and services of the armed forces, rendered during war and peace times. These forces, especially the army are still coping with terrorists.

Therefore, at this critical moment, the new government alliance and a coalition of the opposition parties, civil society bodies, me­dia owners, the army, and all other segments of society must show selfless national unity practically, which is very essential to pull the country out of the ongoing serious crises.

Sajjad Shaukat

The writer focuses on international affairs and is the author of the book, “US vs Islamic Militants, Invisible Balance of Power: Dangerous Shift in International Relations”. He can be reached at sajjad_logic@yahoo.com