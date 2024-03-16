Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President visits mausoleum of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

President visits mausoleum of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
STAFF REPORT
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD/LARKANA  -  President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Fri­day and visited the mausoleum of the mar­tyrs of Bhutto family. 

He visited the grave of former prime minis­ter and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto, laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered “Fateha”. The president also visited the graves of founder-chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and late Mir Shahn­awaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and of­fered fateha. He also prayed for the develop­ment and prosperity of the country. On the occasion Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was accompanied with the president.

Earlier, on his arrival at Sukkur Begum Nus­rat Bhutto Airport, the president was received by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Sukkur range DIG, Sukkur Com­missioner and other top officers of the Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

Azam Tarar urges opposition to play constructive role

Meanwhile in a state­ment, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) secretary infor­mation Shazia Mari yes­terday said that Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari will lead Pakistan out of crises. “There is no doubt that the country faces significant chal­lenges. The economy is a crucial issue, and a lot of work needs to be done to address infla­tion, unemployment, and poverty eradica­tion,” she said.

She said under the guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari, the country will overcome these challenges. She emphasized that no na­tion wants to be trapped in the shackles of debts. 

Shazia Mari men­tioned that PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given a new direction to the country’s foreign af­fairs. “It is essential to benefit from Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s day and night hard work. Completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project is a national necessity for us,” she added. Shazia Mari said that under Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, poverty could be eradicated by merg­ing 17 ministries. She urged international financial institutions to take into account the fact that climate change has wreaked havoc in Pakistan.

People left at mercy of those publicly brandishing SMGs: Supreme Court

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024