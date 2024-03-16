President visits mausoleum of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

ISLAMABAD/LARKANA - President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Friday and visited the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto family.
He visited the grave of former prime minister and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered “Fateha”. The president also visited the graves of founder-chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and late Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha. He also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country. On the occasion Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was accompanied with the president.
Earlier, on his arrival at Sukkur Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport, the president was received by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Sukkur range DIG, Sukkur Commissioner and other top officers of the Sukkur and Larkana divisions.
Meanwhile in a statement, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) secretary information Shazia Mari yesterday said that President Asif Ali Zardari will lead Pakistan out of crises. “There is no doubt that the country faces significant challenges. The economy is a crucial issue, and a lot of work needs to be done to address inflation, unemployment, and poverty eradication,” she said.
She said under the guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari, the country will overcome these challenges. She emphasized that no nation wants to be trapped in the shackles of debts.
Shazia Mari mentioned that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given a new direction to the country’s foreign affairs. “It is essential to benefit from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s day and night hard work. Completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project is a national necessity for us,” she added. Shazia Mari said that under Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, poverty could be eradicated by merging 17 ministries. She urged international financial institutions to take into account the fact that climate change has wreaked havoc in Pakistan.