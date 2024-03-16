President visits mausoleum of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

ISLAMABAD/LARKANA - President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Fri­day and visited the mausoleum of the mar­tyrs of Bhutto family.

He visited the grave of former prime minis­ter and chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto, laid a floral wreath at the grave and offered “Fateha”. The president also visited the graves of founder-chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and late Mir Shahn­awaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and of­fered fateha. He also prayed for the develop­ment and prosperity of the country. On the occasion Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah was accompanied with the president.

Earlier, on his arrival at Sukkur Begum Nus­rat Bhutto Airport, the president was received by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Sukkur range DIG, Sukkur Com­missioner and other top officers of the Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

Meanwhile in a state­ment, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) secretary infor­mation Shazia Mari yes­terday said that Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari will lead Pakistan out of crises. “There is no doubt that the country faces significant chal­lenges. The economy is a crucial issue, and a lot of work needs to be done to address infla­tion, unemployment, and poverty eradica­tion,” she said.

She said under the guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari, the country will overcome these challenges. She emphasized that no na­tion wants to be trapped in the shackles of debts.

Shazia Mari men­tioned that PPP Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given a new direction to the country’s foreign af­fairs. “It is essential to benefit from Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s day and night hard work. Completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project is a national necessity for us,” she added. Shazia Mari said that under Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, poverty could be eradicated by merg­ing 17 ministries. She urged international financial institutions to take into account the fact that climate change has wreaked havoc in Pakistan.