PSX loses 247 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 247.80 points, a negative change of 0.38 percent, closing at 64,816.47 points against 65,064.27 points the pre­vious trading day. A total of 259,373,019 shares valu­ing Rs 10.120 billion were traded during the day as compared to 315,247,601 shares valuing Rs 10.487 billion the last day. Some 322 companies trans­acted their shares in the stock market; 113 of them recorded gains and 192 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 re­mained unchanged. The three top trading compa­nies were Hascol Petrol with 56,955,500 shares at Rs.8.56 per share, Cner­gyico PK with 19,638,675 shares with 4.94 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 16,548,457 shares at Rs1.34 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum in­crease of Rs 100.00 per share price, closing at Rs 21,500.00, whereas the runner-up was Indus Mo­tor Company Limited with a Rs.21.86 rise in its per share price to Rs1,556.48. Premium Textile Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.24.50 per share clos­ing at Rs.325.50, followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs.16.67 de­cline to close at Rs.390.33.