PTI finalises 7 candidates to contest April 2 Senate polls

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday finalised at least seven can­didates to contest the upcoming April 2 Senate elections from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PTI members would contest the election of the Upper House of the parlia­ment as independent candidates as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had stripped the party of its election symbol ‘bat’ declaring its intra-party polls invalid. PTI final­ised the names of senior lawyer Ha­mid Khan, party’s president of Pun­jab chapter Dr Yasmin Rashid and Zulfi Bukhari as its candidates for the Senate seats of Punjab.

The party also finalised the names of former deputy chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Irfan Sal­eem, Azhar Mashwani and former Senator Faisal Javed for the general seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. For­mer federal minister and ex-Senator Azam Khan Swati has been given a go-ahead to contest the election from KP on a technocrat seat.

A day earlier, the ECP had formally issued schedule for holding elections to 48 vacant seats of Senate on April 2. As many as 52 senators had retired on March 11 after completing their six-year term. According to the sched­ule issued by electoral watchdog, nomination papers can be submitted on March 15 and 16, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out till March 19. Similarly, appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers will be disposed of by March 25 while the final list of can­didates will be published on March 27. Polling will be held from 9am to 4pm.

The ECP through a notification has called upon “the Members of National Assembly to elect Members of the Sen­ate against one General seat and one seat for Technocrats including Ulema from the Federal Capital.” The notifica­tion further calls upon the “Members of Provincial Assemblies of the Pun­jab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan Provinces to elect Mem­bers of Senate against seven General seats, two Women seats and two seats for Technocrats including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims each from Punjab and Sindh.”