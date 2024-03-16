PTI wants to sabotage Pak-IMF deal, says Tarar

Info minister lashes out at ‘enemies of Pakistan’ for staging protests outside IMF, World Bank offices n Says negotiations with IMF progressing positively n IMF, WB can’t do anything for Imran’s release from jail.

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for In­formation and Broad­casting Ataullah Tarar said on Friday that a handful of miscreants associated with the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were bent upon sabotaging Pakistan’s deal with the Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) that was crucial for economic stability. He also said that negotia­tions with the IMF were progressing positively.

“In a bid to disrupt Pakistan’s ongoing talks with IMF, some miscreants protested in front of IMF and World Bank offices in United States and indulged in sloganeering against Pakistan Army,” he said while addressing a news conference here.

The protestors be­longing to the PTI were urging the IMF to give funds to Pakistan only if their jailed leader was released, he said, regret­ting that “activists of an anti-national party” continued to hold sit-in and protest outside the IMF office.

“This is a fashionable crowd and these are the enemies of Paki­stan who are left with no love for the country,” the minister said while paying tributes to the overseas Pakistanis who were sending their hard-earned money to the country by doing white and blue collar jobs abroad.

He said these people were protesting to stop funding to the people of Pakistan were wearing costly branded shoes and carrying branded bags.

They only wanted to sabotage the IMF deal because their dream was to make Pakistan default but Inshal­lah, Pakistan would make progress and the growth rate would in­crease soon.

The heinous conspir­acies of anti-national elements would not have any effect on the IMF deal, the minis­ter said emphatical­ly, adding the impris­oned PTI founder chairman was in­volved in Tosha Kha­na fraud, 190 million pound scam and ci­pher case. He advised the PTI to approach courts of Pakistan for release of Imran as IMF and World Bank had nothing to do with his cases. Tarar said that coun­try was stable today with the sacrifices of martyrs, Ghazis and efforts patriotic po­litical leaders. The Allah Almighty had always protected Pa­kistan from external and internal threats and the talks with the IMF were going on positively which was also reflected by the trends in stock exchange, he added. “We have been vot­ed by the people to solve the problems in the country, not to increase them”, he maintained. He said under the vision of the Prime Minis­ter, efforts would be made for making the country prosperous through hard work. The Prime Minister, he added, had giv­en a comprehensive agenda on economic reforms including re­structuring FBR, in­creasing tax network, reducing government expenditure. He said since the Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif took over the power, the economic situa­tion has started im­proving. The minister said that the Prime Minister wanted an early solution to the country’s problems and he had been pursuing the vision to chart the coun­try on path of prog­ress and prosperity. He said that interna­tional organizations like Bloomberg were hailing the appoint­ment of Muhammad Aurangzeb as the Fi­nance Minister of the country as he had command over eco­nomic affairs. The minister said that unfortunately an an­ti-national party in­volved in May 9 inci­dents was conspiring and working against the interests of Pa­kistan. He said that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz faced imprisonment due to fake cases but it nev­er compromised on honour and dignity of the country. Tarar urged the youth to side with Pakistan in­stead of any political party, adding “This is the mission of Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif and we will be moving for­ward with the same spirit.” To a query, he said the PTI would be requested in the dialogues to refrain from taking any such initiatives that un­dermined economy or country