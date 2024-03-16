Punjab govt defers passage of budget till March 18

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Friday deferred its agenda for the passage of provincial budget from the Punjab Assembly at the eleventh hour and instead sought extension in the date of five ordinances promulgated by the caretaker government.
Just before the start of the Assembly session, Punjab Minister for Finance Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman told the media that the budget will be presented on 18th of March. “We are to present the budget for the next three months, while the budget for the past nine months needs to be reviewed by the Assembly”, he said. Earlier, the government had indicated that it will get the provincial budget passed by the Assembly on March 15.
Meanwhile, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan Friday said that the Opposition will not let the government pass the budget expended by the caretaker government in nine months. He noted that the caretaker government had made expenditures which were not justified. Inside the Assembly, the government laid five ordinances before the House for adoption. They include: “The Punjab Civil Services Amendment Ordinance 2023”, “The Police Order Amendment Ordinance 2023”, “The Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority Amendment Ordinance 2023”, “The Punjab HealthCare Commission Amendment Ordinance 2023” and “The Punjab Price Control Essential Commodities Ordinance, 2023”.
The Speaker Mohammad Ahmad Khan referred the ordinances to the concerned house committees for consideration and directed presentation of reports within two months.
Earlier, Opposition leader Rana Aftab raised objections to the oath of a PML-N legislator Khan Bahadur Dogar who was recently declared successful by the Election Commission in a recount. Rana Aftab pleaded that Khan Bahadur Dogar’s oath should not be administered since his result was controversial and his rival had challenged the ECP’s decision in court. He stressed that the Election Commission does not have the judicial powers and hence could not issue orders for recounting of votes. The Speaker, however, ruled that the Election Commission had issued notification of the elected member according to the Constitution and he was bound to administer the oath. The speaker then administered the oath to the newly elected member amid protest from the opposition benches. Also, the House rejected through majority vote a resolution moved by an opposition member against Islam phobia. The Speaker prorogued the session after completion of the agenda.