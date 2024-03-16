Punjab govt defers passage of budget till March 18

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Friday deferred its agenda for the passage of provincial budget from the Punjab Assembly at the eleventh hour and instead sought extension in the date of five ordinances promulgated by the caretaker government.

Just before the start of the As­sembly session, Punjab Minister for Finance Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman told the media that the budget will be presented on 18th of March. “We are to present the budget for the next three months, while the bud­get for the past nine months needs to be reviewed by the Assembly”, he said. Earlier, the government had indicated that it will get the provin­cial budget passed by the Assembly on March 15.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan Friday said that the Opposition will not let the government pass the budget expended by the caretaker government in nine months. He not­ed that the caretaker government had made expenditures which were not justified. Inside the Assembly, the government laid five ordinances before the House for adoption. They include: “The Punjab Civil Services Amendment Ordinance 2023”, “The Police Order Amendment Ordinance 2023”, “The Punjab Agriculture Mar­keting Regulatory Authority Amend­ment Ordinance 2023”, “The Punjab HealthCare Commission Amend­ment Ordinance 2023” and “The Punjab Price Control Essential Com­modities Ordinance, 2023”.

The Speaker Mohammad Ahmad Khan referred the ordinances to the concerned house committees for consideration and directed presen­tation of reports within two months.

Earlier, Opposition leader Rana Aftab raised objections to the oath of a PML-N legislator Khan Bahadur Dogar who was recently declared successful by the Election Com­mission in a recount. Rana Aftab pleaded that Khan Bahadur Dogar’s oath should not be administered since his result was controver­sial and his rival had challenged the ECP’s decision in court. He stressed that the Election Com­mission does not have the ju­dicial powers and hence could not issue orders for recounting of votes. The Speaker, however, ruled that the Election Commis­sion had issued notification of the elected member according to the Constitution and he was bound to administer the oath. The speaker then administered the oath to the newly elected member amid protest from the opposition benches. Also, the House rejected through major­ity vote a resolution moved by an opposition member against Islam phobia. The Speaker pro­rogued the session after com­pletion of the agenda.