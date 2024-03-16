QAU scientists reveal genetic clues to lower COVID-19 contagion

ISLAMABAD - Prof. Dr. Amir Ali Ab­basi and his team at the National Center for Bioinformatics, Quaid-i-Azam University, have uncovered the reasons behind Pakistan’s lower COVID-19 contagion rates in the pandemic’s initial phase (February to October 2020).

Despite neighbor­ing countries and Eu­ropean nations facing higher mortality rates, Pakistan demonstrated resilience. The research team conducted a de­tailed genetic investi­gation, analyzing 203 genome samples of the COVID-19 virus in Pa­kistan. Dr. Amir while talking to APP disclosed that random genetic changes, driven by the virus’s adaptability, significantly compro­mised its fitness, mak­ing it struggle against infected individuals’ immune systems. He suggested these genetic alterations contribut­ed to a reduction in the Coronavirus’s estimat­ed virulence, easing the health burden. Ac­knowledging complex­ity, Dr. Amir highlight­ed additional factors, including the genetics of the Pakistani popula­tion, efficient healthcare systems, and effective lockdown strategies, po­tentially influencing the reduced mortality rate. The three-year study’s findings are published in the prestigious Virology Journal from Springer Nature. Dr. Amir empha­sized the study’s impor­tance in understanding SARS-CoV-2’s behavior, providing crucial in­sights for future pan­demic preparedness.