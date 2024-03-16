Ramadan Nigehban package: 2.8 million households were successfully completed

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, strict digital monitoring of the Ramadan Nigehban package is underway.

So far, delivery to about 2.8 million households were successfully completed.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif urged for an expedited delivery process for needy families under the Ramadan Package.

At the CM's direction, the campaign against inflation was province-wide, with 1271 price control magistrates taking action against wholesalers.

The latest report indicates that inspections at 773,000 locations over 15 days were made, resulting in the arrest of 23000 peddlers. Moreover, fines over Rs62.2 million were imposed on peddlers in addition to registration of 1682 FIRs, and the arrest of 4858 individuals.