Red cresencent distributes three thousand rationbags amongneedy students

LARKANA   -   Red Crescent Welfare orgina­sation distributed 3 thou­sand ration bags among the government poor and needy students of 20 village Schools with co-operation of Chinese gov­ernment. According to the report, the Red Crescent team reached Larkana un­der the leadership of Dep­uty Director Shamsul Haq and his team members and visited with Director of Primary Schools Education Gulsheer Ahmed Soomro, Assistant Commissioner Commissioner Dokri An­war Ali Khaskheli and oth­ers officers visited various educational government schools and selected 20 Schools of the villages and distributed 3 thousands. On this occasion, Director of Primary Schools Educa­tion Gulsheer Soomro said that the efforts of Red Cres­cent are commendable. They said that they were extremely grateful to the Chairman of Red Crescent Sardar Shahid Hussain Leghari, whose team has done the best service for the families of students be­longing to the lower class and needy in this blessed month of Ramadan.

