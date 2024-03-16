Religious rifts

Following the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on the premises of the demol­ished Babri mosque, a wave of fear was observed among Muslims for their religious sites. Such inaugu­rations can prove lethal for peace and can instigate deadly riots, as witnessed in 1992, which claimed several lives.

Similarly, these sensitive mat­ters ramped up when the Bharati­ya Janata Party (BJP), led by Na­rendra Modi, assumed power in 2014. Since then, a large number of minorities have been facing re­ligious persecution. The recent ex­ample is the Manipur violence be­tween Hindus and Christians that claimed 175 lives, causing chaos in the country.

Coming back to the Ram tem­ple, the 210 million minority Mus­lims feel a sense of insecurity in protecting their religious sites. In this context, after the building of the grand temple, a 600-year-old Akhunji Mosque was razed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The destruction took place early in the morning, leaving wor­shippers in shock and grief.

In the same way, a court on Jan­uary 31 ruled that Hindu wor­shippers can also worship in the part of the centuries-old Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. After the ver­dict, various Hindu priests flocked to the mosque to say prayers. In another episode, a seminary was also demolished in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

The secular state of India should take some pragmatic measures to protect the religious sites of mi­norities and halt its moves to de­molish the archaic religious sites. It must engage with the religious elements of all faiths to sort out complicated issues through dia­logue and must not use religion to gain political fame.

SHEHZAD AHMED BROHI,

Larkana.