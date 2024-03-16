Restaurants, sweet shops fined

LARKANA - Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Kainat Shaikh visited markets and took action against the Sweets shops and Hotels that were open during Holy month of the Ramazan in day time on Friday. According to detail, Assistant Commissioner fined 6 hotels. Some of them were tea stall. She fined each one with 10,000 rupees and three sweet shops were fined with 3 thousand rupees. She said that it is our duty to give relief the people’s if any one bye pass price control of which government had fixed for all.