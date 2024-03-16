Saturday, March 16, 2024
Restaurants, sweet shops fined

March 16, 2024
LARKANA   -   Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Kainat Shaikh visited mar­kets and took action against the Sweets shops and Hotels that were open during Holy month of the Ramazan in day time on Friday. Accord­ing to detail, Assistant Com­missioner fined 6 hotels. Some of them were tea stall. She fined each one with 10,000 rupees and three sweet shops were fined with 3 thousand rupees. She said that it is our duty to give relief the people’s if any one bye pass price con­trol of which government had fixed for all.

