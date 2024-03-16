Saturday, March 16, 2024
Rifts emerge in PTI over failure to get reserved seats

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Differences appear to have surfaced within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. The party’s spokesperson and secretary general of the Insaf Lawyers Forum, Moazzam Butt advocate, has pointed fingers at PTI lawyer Qazi Anwar advocate and provincial minister Mashal Yousafzai for the party’s failure to secure reserved seats in the assemblies through court cases.

Butt informed reporters that the legal proceed­ings for obtaining reserved seats in the legislature were initiated by Qazi Anwar. However, due to his inadequate presentation of the case, the desired outcome was not achieved. Butt expressed his be­lief that proper arguments could have resulted in the acquisition of reserved seats, preventing em­barrassment for the party nationwide.

He stressed that the responsibility for this fail­ure extends beyond Qazi Anwar to party leader Mashal Yousafzai, who holds a ministerial posi­tion in the province and is also part of the PTI le­gal team.

Azam Tarar urges opposition to play constructive role

Our Staff Reporter

