Robbers gangs busted, stolen motorcycles recovered

MULTAN - Multan Police claimed to have arrested two gangs involved in motorcycle snatching and recovered Rs1.5 million stolen mo­torcycles from their pos­session. According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Sadr Nazakaat along­with his team raided and arrested two members of Adnan alias Dani gang in­cluding ring leader Adnan and Bilal. Likewise, ring leader of Fida Hussain alias Fida gang named Fida Hussain was arrested by the police. The police have also recovered 14 stolen motorcycles from the arrested suspects. 20 cases were traced from the arrested accused.