HAFIZABAD - Two children died burying under the debris of roof of a dilapidated house which collapsed in the suburbs of Hafizabad on Friday. Ac­cording to rescue officials, the both victim children of a labourer Yaqub named Zeeshan and Qamar died burying under the debris of the roof. They said that the incident of roof col­lapse occurred in Thatthi Bahlulpur, a rural area of Hafizabad. The rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.