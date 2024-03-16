Roundtable disusses importance of global solidarity to combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD - To commemorate the Inter­national Day to Combat Is­lamophobia, the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Stud­ies Islamabad (ISSI), hosted a roundtable discussion titled, “Importance of Global Solidar­ity to Combat Islamophobia”, bringing to the fore a global dialogue aimed at addressing the prejudices, intolerance, violence and injustices faced by Muslims worldwide.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman of the Council of the Islamic Ide­ology (CII), was chief guest. Ambassadors of Iran and Turkiye and noted academic and senior Foreign Office of­ficial joined as panellists. In her introductory remarks, Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director CSP thanked the esteemed panel­lists and other participants and emphasized the impor­tance of combating Islamo­phobia in contemporary times, which is marred by multiple global conflicts and issues.

DG ISSI Ambassador So­hail Mahmood, in his wel­coming remarks, highlighted the journey since the March 2019 Christchurch terrorist attacks in New Zealand, high­lighting the pivotal moments and global actions, including Pakistan’s leading role in the OIC and the UN General As­sembly, culminating in the designation of March 15 as the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia.’ While trac­ing the evolution and myriad manifestations of Islamopho­bia in recent decades, he em­phasized that Islamophobia was not just prevalent in some Western countries but in non-Western parts of the world as well, including in Pakistan’s neighbourhood where it was growing in the wake of the ‘Hindutva’ ideology. Noting that the world was experienc­ing extreme levels of tumult, he stressed that this was the time to build bridges, not to accentuate religious or cultur­al fault-lines or create further divisions. People of goodwill in all faiths should come forward and play their part in forging greater mutual respect, under­standing, and inter-faith har­mony, he concluded.

A special video message by the Honourable Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) His Excellency Hissein Bra­him Taha for the occasion was shared. The Secretary General emphasized the urgent need to combat and address the widespread prejudice and dis­crimination against Muslims globally and the importance of fostering a culture of tolerance, respect, and mutual under­standing across different faiths and communities. Moreover, he called for international solidar­ity, legal measures against hate speech and discrimination, and educational initiatives to dis­pel myths and misconceptions about Islam and its followers.

Dr. Muhammad Israr Mada­ni from the Islamic Research Council of Religious Affairs, provided a scholarly exposi­tion on the multifaceted nature of Islamophobia, tracing its historical roots and present-day manifestations. His analyt­ical insights into the contrib­uting factors of Islamophobia, from media misrepresentation to the socio-political dynamics in Western countries, offered a comprehensive overview of the complexities involved. Dr. Madani’s emphasis on strategic engagement, media literacy, and educational re­forms proposed a constructive framework for counteracting Islamophobic narratives.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), delved into the po­litical and legal dimensions of Islamophobia, advocating for a balanced approach be­tween freedom of expression and respect for religious sen­timents. His call for utilizing international human rights frameworks as a common ground for dialogue and action resonated with the audience, highlighting the significance of diplomacy and legal recourse in combating Islamophobia.

Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, enriched the discussion by contextualiz­ing Islamophobia within the broader historical and geopo­litical narratives. His critique of Islamophobia as a tool for political manipulation and his call for unity among Muslim nations underscored the im­portance of solidarity and col­lective identity in overcoming adversities. Dr. Mehmet Pa­çaci, Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, pointed to the alarm­ing rise of Islamophobia glob­ally, especially in the West­ern and certain non-Western countries including India. His discourse on the political mis­use of Islamophobia and the urgent need for international accountability and coopera­tion offered a compelling call to action for both Muslim and non-Muslim countries to ad­dress this pressing issue. Chief Guest Dr. Qibla Ayaz delivered an illuminating address, pro­viding deep historical insight into Islamophobia, identifying its roots and evolution over the centuries. Dr. Ayaz rec­ommended fostering deeper understanding of Western cul­tures, promoting inter-faith dialogues, and the strategic use of media and academia to combat Islamophobia high­lighting a path toward mutual respect and understanding.

Specifically, he stressed the importance of ‘working in the West’ on the one hand, and developing better understand­ing of the West within Muslim societies on the other hand. Dr. Qibla Ayaz also underlined the need for “retrospection” – not­ing that extremist actions of in­dividual Muslims or disrespect for the rights of minorities in Muslim countries would nei­ther result in better image nor help forge mutual understand­ing. In essence, he said he saw a ‘ray of hope’ and that, despite prevalent negativity and for­midable challenges, collective action could help bring about positive change. Remarks by the esteemed speakers were followed by an interactive discussion session in which all participants took part en­thusiastically. The discussion emphasized the importance of youth engagement, global soli­darity, informed dialogue, and proactive measures to address Islamophobia. In the end, Am­bassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG ISSI presented the honourable participants of the discussion with ISSI me­mentos, which was followed by a group photograph.