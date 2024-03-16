Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rs0.2m fine imposed, 17 cases registered against shopkeepers over profiteering, hoarding

Our Staff Reporter
March 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Price control magistrates imposed Rs2 lac fine and registered 17 cases against shopkeepers over profi­teering and hoarding. Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, and adultera­tors across the district. The price control magistrates checked 2,792 shops during the last 24 hours un­der the directions and 17 people were arrested. The DC said that the administration was active in pro­viding relief to the public. Action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders. The performance of the price control magistrates was evaluated by creating a separate dashboard of the performance.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1710483930.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024