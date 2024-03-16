Rs0.2m fine imposed, 17 cases registered against shopkeepers over profiteering, hoarding

MUZAFFARGARH - Price control magistrates imposed Rs2 lac fine and registered 17 cases against shopkeepers over profi­teering and hoarding. Strict action was being taken against the illegal profiteers, hoarders, and adultera­tors across the district. The price control magistrates checked 2,792 shops during the last 24 hours un­der the directions and 17 people were arrested. The DC said that the administration was active in pro­viding relief to the public. Action was being taken against profiteers and hoarders. The performance of the price control magistrates was evaluated by creating a separate dashboard of the performance.