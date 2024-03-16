Russian House awards Woman of the Year 2024 to KU Professor Dr Saima Saleem

KARACHI - The Russian House in Pakistan awarded Profes­sor Dr Saima Saleem the Woman of the Year 2024. She is associated with the Dr A. Q. Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering of the University of Karachi, and the Secretary of the Or­ganization for Women in Science for the Develop­ing World—Pakistan National Chapter. The Rus­sian Centre for Science and Culture, also known as Friendship House, is established by the Russian government to promote cultural exchange and collaboration between Russia and Pakistan. The Woman of the Year accolade underscores Profes­sor Dr Saima Saleem’s exceptional contributions to the field of biological sciences and her unwavering commitment to empowering women in STEM.