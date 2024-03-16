Saim stars as Peshawar Zalmi set target of 186 for Islamabad United

Peshawar Zalmi put up an imposing total of 185/5 in their Elminator 2 of the HBL PSL 9 at National Bank Stadium, Karachi on Saturday night.

Saim Ayub emerged as the star for Zalmi, smashing an impressive 73 off 44 deliveries, laced with six fours and four sixes, propelling his team to a competitive total of 185/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The opening batsman found an able ally in Captain Babar Azam, who contributed a solid 25 off 22 balls, setting the tone for a high-scoring match.

Mohammad Haris, too, made his presence felt with a brisk 40 off 25, adding vital impetus to Zalmi's innings in the middle overs. However, Islamabad United's bowlers, led by the young pace sensation Naseem Shah who clinched 3 wickets for 30, kept chipping away at the wickets to prevent Zalmi from running away with the game.

Naseem Shah's spell was crucial in halting the momentum, claiming the wickets of Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore, the latter contributing a quick 18. Shadab Khan and Obed McCoy also joined the wickets column, with McCoy managing to remove the dangerous Rovman Powell for just 2 runs.

Despite the regular fall of wickets, Aamer Jamal's unbeaten 17 off 9 balls and Hussain Talat's handy 8 not out ensured Zalmi finished on a high, setting a formidable target of 186 runs for Islamabad United.

The fall of wickets did little to deter the spirit of Zalmi's batsmen, who rallied to put up a challenging score. The partnership of 59 runs for the first wicket between Ayub and Azam provided the initial boost, followed by a swift 59-run stand between Ayub and Haris for the second wicket, laying a solid foundation for their team. Islamabad United, known for their resilient chasing capabilities, were left with a mountain to climb, courtesy of Peshawar Zalmi's batting fireworks and strategic innings building.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PESHAWAR ZALMI 185/5 in 20 overs (Saim Ayub 73, Mohammad Haris 40, Babar Azam 25; Naseem Shah 3-30, Shadab Khan 1-35, Obed McCoy 1-50) vs ISLAMABAD UNITED.