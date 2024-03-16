SC order on improving govt hospitals to be implemented: minister

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Educa­tion Khawaja Salman Rafiq has ex­pressed his commitment to uphold Supreme Court directives aimed at improving conditions at the gov­ernment hospitals. Chairing a meet­ing here on Friday, he emphasised efforts to address fundamental is­sues highlighted by the Supreme Court and ensure seamless patient experiences.

Additionally, a subcommittee, led by Professor Dr. Anjum Jalal, is craft­ing recommendations to evaluate medical facilities for private practices within government hospitals, aiming for full compliance with the 2003 Act. The proactive stance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to­wards healthcare enhancement was acknowledged, with plans underway for a pilot project on private prac­tices. The meeting also saw detailed discussions on action plans for Su­preme Court directive implementa­tion. Attendees included key figures such as Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal and Additional Sec­retary Technical Dr. Hafiz Shahid La­tif, among others, underscoring the collaborative effort towards health­care reform in Punjab.