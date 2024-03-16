SC seeks report from MoI on Pakistan Arms Rules, 2023 accord

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Paki­stan on Friday directed Secre­tary Ministry of Interior to file a concise statement whether the Pakistan Arms Rules, 2023 accord with the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965, the necessi­ty to permit prohibited bore weapons.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazahar, and Justice Musarrat Hilali issued these directions in post-arrest bail case of a suspect nominat­ed in case of weapons theft from a house.

The written order of the court further said whether creating exceptions for the persons cate­gorized in rule 6(3) of the Rules accords with the Ordinance and the Constitution. The court asked whether there is any pol­icy of the federal government with regard to firearms and their public display, and if there is such a policy in place how is it to be implemented and whether there is any prohibition on pub­lic display of weapons.

It added that in view of the se­riousness of the matter let the Attorney-General for Pakistan personally attend to this matter.

The concise statement filed by the Ministry of Interior stat­ed that prohibited bore licenses are issued pursuant to the Pa­kistan Arms Rules, 2023 made pursuant to Section 11 of the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965. The court noted that accord­ing to Rule 4(1)(a) prohibited bore licenses are to be issued by ‘Minister-incharge/Secretary of the Interior Division’.

The court was informed that licenses for prohibited bore weapons are issued ‘for the purpose of protection or sports’. On the Court query how the police or the members of any other law enforcement agency would verify whether the license shown is genuine. It was told; “That there is no such mechanism in place. Therefore, even if the police wanted to verify whether a person is in le­gal possession of a non-prohib­ited bore weapon they would not be able to do so.”

The Interior Ministry report stated that the section 11-A of the Ordinance notification No. SRO492(I)/2013, dated 28 May 2013, was issued categorising prohibited and non-prohibit­ed bore firearms. On the crite­ria for the issuance of prohibit­ed bore licenses it was told that the same is prescribed in rule 6 of the Rules, which includes vir­tually everyone.

And, sub-rule (3) of rule 6 states that the following per­sons are exempted from even providing the required docu­mentation; a) the President of Pakistan; (b) the Prime Minister of Pakistan; the Chairman, Sen­ate; (d) the Speaker, National Assembly; (e) the Chief Justice and Judges of Supreme Court and High Court; (f) the Gover­nors and Chief Ministers; (g) the Federal Ministers; (h) members of Senate, National Assembly, Provincial Assembly and legis­lative Assemblies of Azad Jam­mu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Bal­tistan; and (i) officers in BPS 19 to 22 or such other categories of officers as notified by Interi­or Division with the approval of the Minister-in-charge for the Interior.’