Scholz and Macron meet in Berlin to mend Ukraine rift

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin on Friday after tensions between the leaders recently blew out into the open over differences on how to support Ukraine. After a clear-the-air meeting in the chancellery, the pair will be joined by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for urgent consultations on further European military backing for Kyiv.
Ukraine has faced a series of battlefield setbacks in repelling Russian troops, as its forces have faced critical shortages of ammunition and Western military aid has dried up. A massive US aid package of $60 billion remains blocked in Congress by right-wing Republicans, and President Joe Biden has acknowledged that $300 million of stopgap support announced on Tuesday was “not nearly enough”.
It falls to Paris, Berlin and Warsaw “to mobilise all of Europe” to provide Ukraine with fresh aid, Tusk said. But simmering disagreements between Macron and Scholz threatened to undermine cooperation between the allies. Debates between France and Germany “may have culminated in what we have seen in the last weeks, but there have been difficulties for quite a long time now”, said Nico Lange, an analyst for the Munich Security Conference (MSC). The summit of the so-called Weimar Triangle of European powers in Berlin was a “good sign that finally... the errors are corrected to some extent”, Lange said.