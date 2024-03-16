Scholz and Macron meet in Berlin to mend Ukraine rift

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosted French President Emmanuel Macron in Berlin on Friday after tensions between the leaders recently blew out into the open over differences on how to sup­port Ukraine. After a clear-the-air meeting in the chancellery, the pair will be joined by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for urgent consultations on further European military backing for Kyiv.

Ukraine has faced a series of battlefield setbacks in repelling Russian troops, as its forces have faced critical shortages of ammunition and Western mil­itary aid has dried up. A massive US aid package of $60 billion remains blocked in Congress by right-wing Republicans, and President Joe Biden has ac­knowledged that $300 million of stopgap support announced on Tuesday was “not nearly enough”.

It falls to Paris, Berlin and Warsaw “to mobil­ise all of Europe” to provide Ukraine with fresh aid, Tusk said. But simmering disagreements be­tween Macron and Scholz threatened to under­mine cooperation between the allies. Debates be­tween France and Germany “may have culminated in what we have seen in the last weeks, but there have been difficulties for quite a long time now”, said Nico Lange, an analyst for the Munich Securi­ty Conference (MSC). The summit of the so-called Weimar Triangle of European powers in Berlin was a “good sign that finally... the errors are cor­rected to some extent”, Lange said.