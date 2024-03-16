Senate Polls: Last day of filing nomination papers

The PML-N has submitted nomination papers of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Senate’s technocrat seat reserved for Islamabad.

Saturday (today) has been the last day of filing nomination papers for the Senate election scheduled on April 02.

Sources said that the PML-N has also directed Pervez Rasheed, Nasir Butt and Talal Chaudhry to submit nomination papers for Senate.

Former caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has submitted nomination papers in Quetta. Advocate Amanullah Kanrani has also filed his nomination papers for Senate’s technocrat seat from Balochistan.

More than 89 candidates have submitted nomination papers for Senate’s 11 vacant seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the election commission said. Those filed nomination papers included Faisal Javed, Azam Swati and Talha Mehmood.

The People’s Party, MQM, PTI and independent candidates have received nomination papers for 12 Senate vacancies of Sindh.

Former minister Faisal Vawda has also submitted his nomination papers as independent candidate for the upper house seat today.

Senate elections on 48 vacant seats will be held on April 02 in the National Assembly, Senate, and the four provincial assemblies.

The ECP issued schedule on Thursday for elections on 48 vacant seats of the Senate.

According to the schedule, candidates can file their nomination papers till Saturday (today).

March 19th has been fixed for scrutiny of the nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on March 26th while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 27th March.