Saturday, March 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Senate Polls: Last day of filing nomination papers

Senate Polls: Last day of filing nomination papers
Web Desk
1:50 PM | March 16, 2024
National

The PML-N has submitted nomination papers of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Senate’s technocrat seat reserved for Islamabad.

Saturday (today) has been the last day of filing nomination papers for the Senate election scheduled on April 02.

Sources said that the PML-N has also directed Pervez Rasheed, Nasir Butt and Talal Chaudhry to submit nomination papers for Senate.

Former caretaker prime minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar has submitted nomination papers in Quetta. Advocate Amanullah Kanrani has also filed his nomination papers for Senate’s technocrat seat from Balochistan.

More than 89 candidates have submitted nomination papers for Senate’s 11 vacant seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the election commission said. Those filed nomination papers included Faisal Javed, Azam Swati and Talha Mehmood.

Fatima Bhutto, husband welcome baby boy

The People’s Party, MQM, PTI and independent candidates have received nomination papers for 12 Senate vacancies of Sindh.

Former minister Faisal Vawda has also submitted his nomination papers as independent candidate for the upper house seat today.

Senate elections on 48 vacant seats will be held on April 02 in the National Assembly, Senate, and the four provincial assemblies.

The ECP issued schedule on Thursday for elections on 48 vacant seats of the Senate.

According to the schedule, candidates can file their nomination papers till Saturday (today).

March 19th has been fixed for scrutiny of the nomination papers. A revised list of the candidates will be issued on March 26th while the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 27th March.

Pakistan to launch three-day anti-polio drive

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1710565072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024