Sindh set to revive sports legacy with National Games under new leadership

LAHORE - The province is gearing up to host the upcoming Na­tional Games as the move aimed at rejuvenating the sports culture in Sindh. This announcement comes alongside the felicitation of Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr on his recent appointment as the head of the Department of Anti- Corruption and Sports. The Sindh Olympic Asso­ciation (SOA), led by Chair­man Dr. Junaid Ali Shah and Secretary General Ahmed Ali Rajput, along with the presidents, secretaries, and members of all affiliated as­sociations, extended their heartiest congratulations to Khan Mehr. In a state­ment, Ahmed Ali Rajput expressed optimism about the revival of Sindh’s sport­ing journey, which is poised to resume from where it had paused. “Under the pa­tronage and leadership of Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Mehr, we are set to host the National Games in Sindh. This event marks a significant milestone in our efforts to foster a vibrant sports environment in the province,” Rajput stated. The 35th National Games, slated to be held in Karachi, are expected to be a historic event, organized meticu­lously to showcase the rich sports talent in the region. “Inshallah, the upcoming National Games in Kara­chi will be remembered for their exceptional organiza­tion and the spirit of com­petitive sportsmanship they will ignite,” added Rajput.