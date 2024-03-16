Special inspection teams crack down on profiteers

ABBOTTABAD - Under the directives of the Sec­retary and Director of the Food Department, special­ised inspection teams have been deployed across Ab­bottabad district to ensure fair pricing and quality goods provision during the holy month of Ramazan.

Inspection teams lead by District Food Controller Abbottabad Shad Muhammad conducting inspec­tions as part of a concerted effort to combat price gouging. A planned monthly inspection schedule has been put into action to maximize effectiveness.

Covering both urban centres and remote areas, these teams are leaving no stone unturned in their mission to safeguard consumers’ interests in are­as of operation including Qalandarabad, Nawan­shahr, Mandian, College Road, Sabzi Mandi Road and Main Bazaar.