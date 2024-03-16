Sukkur SSP orders security arrangements for Easter

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Fri­day ordered to ensure foolproof se­curity arrangements on Easter across the district. He directed to make fool­proof security arrangements for Eas­ter. He asserted a special focus on the security of churches and deploying ad­ditional police force.

SSP directed police personnel to re­main alert and make a strict vigil on the miscreant elements.

The SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer ac­knowledged that the Christian com­munity has played a significant role in the construction and progress of Paki­stan. “We equally share the rejoice of the Christian community on the eve of Easter,” he said.

CHRISTIAN EMPLOYEES OFSMC TO GET ADVANCE SALARIES AHEAD OF EASTER

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday has approved ad­vance payment of salaries and pen­sions for the current month to all em­ployees and pensioners of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), belong­ing to Christian community. The deci­sion has been taken to facilitate them in enjoying the festivities of Easter.

The Vice Chancellor (SALU) Prof Dr Amanat Jalbani has also allowed ad­vance payment of salaries to Christian employees/pensioners on the occa­sion of Easter.

SPRING TREE PLANTATIONDRIVE LAUNCHED

A tree plantation drive regarding the spring season has been launched at Khairpur College of Agricultural En­gineering and Technology (KCAET).

Prof Dr Muhammad Saffar Mirjat Principal KCAET, faculty members and students planted saplings in various parts of the college during the inaugu­ration of the campaign on Friday.

Principal Mirjat on the occasion said that plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings which play a pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livable.

He said, “the tree plantation drive could become a success story only when we do not forget about the sap­ling after planting it till it becomes a strong tree”. He suggested that every one should plant a tree on his or her birthday and this culture can bring about a real green revolution only in a few years.

He emphasised the need to plant more and more trees in health-relat­ed institutions and said that patients already admitted to hospitals in the process of their recovery would be provided with a healthy, natural and green atmosphere.