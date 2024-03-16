Sukkur SSP orders security arrangements for Easter

SUKKUR - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Friday ordered to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Easter across the district. He directed to make foolproof security arrangements for Easter. He asserted a special focus on the security of churches and deploying additional police force.
SSP directed police personnel to remain alert and make a strict vigil on the miscreant elements.
The SSP Sukkur Zubair Nazeer acknowledged that the Christian community has played a significant role in the construction and progress of Pakistan. “We equally share the rejoice of the Christian community on the eve of Easter,” he said.
CHRISTIAN EMPLOYEES OFSMC TO GET ADVANCE SALARIES AHEAD OF EASTER
Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday has approved advance payment of salaries and pensions for the current month to all employees and pensioners of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), belonging to Christian community. The decision has been taken to facilitate them in enjoying the festivities of Easter.
The Vice Chancellor (SALU) Prof Dr Amanat Jalbani has also allowed advance payment of salaries to Christian employees/pensioners on the occasion of Easter.
SPRING TREE PLANTATIONDRIVE LAUNCHED
A tree plantation drive regarding the spring season has been launched at Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET).
Prof Dr Muhammad Saffar Mirjat Principal KCAET, faculty members and students planted saplings in various parts of the college during the inauguration of the campaign on Friday.
Principal Mirjat on the occasion said that plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings which play a pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livable.
He said, “the tree plantation drive could become a success story only when we do not forget about the sapling after planting it till it becomes a strong tree”. He suggested that every one should plant a tree on his or her birthday and this culture can bring about a real green revolution only in a few years.
He emphasised the need to plant more and more trees in health-related institutions and said that patients already admitted to hospitals in the process of their recovery would be provided with a healthy, natural and green atmosphere.