Saturday, March 16, 2024
Top court to take up pleas against taxes in utility bills, sugar price next week

Top court to take up pleas against taxes in utility bills, sugar price next week
Agencies
March 16, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court of Paki­stan would take up appeals on March 18, pertaining to the sales taxes in utility bills. A three-member bench headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would hear the aforesaid case as per the cause list issued by the registrar office. The top court would also take up re­garding the fixation of sug­ar prices on the same date. It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had declared that it was not the authority of government to set prices of sugar and oth­er edibles. The federal gov­ernment has filed an appeal against the verdict of LHC.Similarly, the top court would hear the review appeals of Textile Mills Association against the electricity load shedding on March 21. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would head three-member bench. Like­wise, the hearing regarding the appointment of additional session judges would be con­ducted March 22.

Agencies

