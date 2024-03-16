Saturday, March 16, 2024
Two army officers among seven martyred in terrorist attack on Mir Ali checkpost

Web Desk
5:17 PM | March 16, 2024
Seven army men, including a lieutenant colonel and a captain, were martyred in an attack by terrorists on a security checkpost in Mir Ali district of Waziristan. 

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, military's media wing, a group of six terrorists rammed their explosives-laden vehicle into a checkpost of the security forces. Five soldiers were martyred in the attack. 

Those martyred were Havaldar Sabir, Naik Khurshid, Sepoy Nasir, Raja and Sajjad. 

The ISPR said the security forces foiled the initial infiltration attempt. During the clearance operation, Lt Col Syed Kashif Ali eliminated all six terrorists. However, Kashif Ali and Capt Muhammad Ahmed Badar embraced martyrdom in the fierce exchange of fire with terrorists. 

