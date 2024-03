DIR LOWER - To live a happy and peace­ful life in this world and in the life hereafter, it is vital to follow the teach­ings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in letter & spirit in our dai­ly lives.

This was stated by Vice Chancellor, UoM, Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad while addressing a sem­inar on Youm-e-Tahaf­fuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH).

The event was organ­ised by the Directorate of Students Societies in collaboration with the Department of Islam­ic Studies, University of Malakand (UoM).