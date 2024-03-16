US Consul General, PA speaker discuss economic ties

LAHORE - American Consul General in Lahore Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan in the Speaker’s Chamber on Friday. During the meeting, discus­sions were held on promoting Pak-US relations, parliamentary affairs, and economic ties.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan stated that Punjab and California have been de­clared twin’s provinces. He emphasized the im­portance of learning from each other’s legisla­tive experiences. They also discussed exchanges in governmental, social, agricultural, and indus­trial sectors between the two provinces.

The Speaker reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to global peace efforts and prioritized economic development and education. He commended Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, for revolutionary initiatives aimed at improving the common man’s life and applauded her efforts to control air pollution. He also emphasized the role of the Punjab Assembly in establishing a strong democratic system and ensuring compliance with the constitution and laws. He stressed that na­tional development is closely linked to democracy, and personal differences should be set aside for the greater good and constitutional supremacy.

American Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins con­gratulated Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on his election as Speaker Punjab Assembly. She expressed optimism about Maryam Nawaz being the first woman Chief Minister and pledged to play a con­structive role in enhancing US-Pakistan relations.