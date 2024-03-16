We will fight against Jordan and not lay down, says Stephen Constantine

Head Coach of Pakistan men's national football team Stephen Constantine has said that the team will fight against Jordan and not lay down.

According to the Press Release issued by Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), Pakistan's men's national football team is gearing up for a challenging phase in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, with head coach Stephen Constantine emphasizing a spirit of determination and resilience against Jordan.

Talking to Media here at Model Town Ground C Block on Saturday, Coach Stephen Constantine outlined the team's mindset and strategic focus ahead of their encounter with Jordan, one of Asia's top football teams, on March 21 at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad.

“It’s difficult obviously for Pakistan to play World Cup Qualifiers and face adamant opponents, who are football giants in Asia. We have very little time to prepare for such a big game. And unfortunately, we are going to play one of the best teams (Jordan) in Asia on 21st March."

Replying to a query regarding whether the Pakistan team is going to play this FIFA World Cup 2026, Stephen replied: “No, we are not going to play this World Cup and maybe not the next World Cup as well. I am trying to prepare the team for the Asian Cup Qualifiers and the SAFF Championship.”

As the national team intensifies its preparations, Stephen revealed that diaspora players are expected to join the training camp soon, adding strength to the squad. Responding to another query, the coach stated: "A proper and professional football league is the most important thing here in Pakistan. You cannot produce a player without a league.”

Coach Stephen also highlighted the tough competition within their qualifying group, which includes heavyweights like Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan. He sees this as an opportunity for the Pakistani squad to gain valuable experience and exposure that will benefit them in the long run.