Youth killed, brother injured over old enmity in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The rivals allegedly killed a youth in addition to inflicting serious injuries to his brother over an old enmity in the area of Nishat Abad police sta­tion, here on Friday. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that unidentified assailants intercepted Afzaal Aslam (24) resident of Chak No 50-JB and his el­der brother Akram (28) near Chak No 47-JB Man­sooran Sargodha Road late Thursday night and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Afzaal died on the spot whereas, Rescue 1122 shifted his brother Akram in Allied Hospital-I in critical con­dition. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

ROBBER KILLED BY HIS ACCOMPLICES: POLICE

A dacoit was allegedly killed in firing by his ac­complices in the area of Millat Town police station. A police spokesperson said here on Friday that four alleged robbers, riding on two motorcycles, intercepted a citizen Muhammad Hussain, a resi­dent of Munir Park, and snatched his motorcycle and cash at gunpoint near Ghazi Abad. When the victim offered resistance, the criminals opened fire on him, but a bullet hit their own accomplice who received serious injuries and died on the spot. Later, the other three robbers escaped from the scene. Receiving information, the area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to mortu­ary for postmortem. The identification of the dead alleged robber was yet to be ascertained, he added.

44.1-KG CANNABIS SEIZED, 3 ARRESTED

Satiana Police have arrested three alleged drug-traffickers and seized 44.1-kilogramme (kg) can­nabis (charas) from them. A police spokesperson said on Friday that the police, on a tip-off, conduct­ed a raid and succeeded in arresting drug-pushers Abdur Rehman and Ghulam Rasool, along with 40.320-kg charas, whereas 3.780-kg cannabis was recovered from another drug trafficker Jaffar. The police sent the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.